Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 18,199 Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Pioneer Merger worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Merger by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 920,399 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Merger by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 699,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 449,432 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Merger by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 688,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Merger by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 529,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 417,343 shares in the last quarter.

PACX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,601. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

