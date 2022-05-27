Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.29% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GACQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 503,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,247. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

