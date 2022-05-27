Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 281,617 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,617 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of RedBall Acquisition worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

