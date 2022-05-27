Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 31,949 Shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,949 shares during the quarter. Glenfarne Merger makes up 0.5% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.93% of Glenfarne Merger worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the third quarter worth $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the fourth quarter worth $4,383,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Shares of Glenfarne Merger stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,240. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.