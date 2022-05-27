Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.98 Million Position in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monterey Bio Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.02.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

