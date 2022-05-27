Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.97 Million Position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.31% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,478,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBAX remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

