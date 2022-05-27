Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000.

AFACU stock remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

