Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Energem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Energem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Shares of ENCPU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. Energem Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

