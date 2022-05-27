Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Better World Acquisition worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 599.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 885,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,216 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BWAC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.29. 12,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,545. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.