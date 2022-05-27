Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $161.00 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $161.00 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,064.24 or 1.91895396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 189.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00505940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,712,086 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

