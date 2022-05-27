Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.07.

NYSE:RL opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $6,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

