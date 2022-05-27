Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on METC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $2,986,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,985,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,324,393 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,509. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

