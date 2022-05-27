Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Rapid7 posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Rapid7 stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 25,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,486. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.