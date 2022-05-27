Raymond James Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $51.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,596,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Viasat by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.1% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
