Raymond James Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $51.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,596,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Viasat by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.1% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

