Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,425 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.26) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($100.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

