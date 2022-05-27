Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $160.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

