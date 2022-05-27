REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

REE Automotive stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.20. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.