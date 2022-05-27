Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $738.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $718.74.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $683.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $492.13 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,778 shares of company stock worth $24,891,901 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

