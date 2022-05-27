Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RLBY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,780. The company has a market cap of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Reliability (Get Rating)
