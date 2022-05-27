Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.80 ($34.89).

EPA RNO opened at €25.31 ($26.93) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.46. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($107.13).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

