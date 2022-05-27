Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.73

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

RNSHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($55.37) to GBX 4,600 ($57.88) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,122.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

