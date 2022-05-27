Resonate Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Coursera accounts for 1.9% of Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Resonate Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Coursera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,849,000 after buying an additional 440,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Coursera by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after buying an additional 931,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after buying an additional 938,228 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 39.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after buying an additional 438,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,778.

COUR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,509. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.