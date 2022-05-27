Resonate Capital LLC Invests $7.44 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 6.5% of Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.24.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.69. 634,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

