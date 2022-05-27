Resonate Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Resonate Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 4.1% of Resonate Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,776,027. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.