Resonate Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,738 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Mesabi Trust makes up 0.5% of Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resonate Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Mesabi Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 328,061 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,655. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

