Revelation Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,219,951 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,343,000. Singular Genomics Systems accounts for 58.2% of Revelation Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Revelation Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

OMIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 795,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,324. The company has a quick ratio of 35.18, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.