Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

REYN stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

