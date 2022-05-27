Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBKB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 3,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

