RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

RIBT opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,916,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,022. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

