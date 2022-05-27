Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

