Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Upgraded to Buy at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. CIBC currently has C$47.00 price target on the stock.

RCH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$35.91 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$51.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.12%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord acquired 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,744.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,222,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,795,368.70. Also, Director Marc Poulin bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,812. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $262,981.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

