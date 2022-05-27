Rit Capital Partners PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rit Capital Partners PLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.8% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rit Capital Partners PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $212.81. 209,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The stock has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.