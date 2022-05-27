Rit Capital Partners PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rit Capital Partners PLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.8% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rit Capital Partners PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.
Visa stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $212.81. 209,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The stock has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.24.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
