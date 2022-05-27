Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,824 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

