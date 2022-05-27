Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

