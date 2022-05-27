Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 83,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

