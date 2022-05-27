Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $116.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.