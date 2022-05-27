Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,931 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Allstate stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

