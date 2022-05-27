Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,367 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

