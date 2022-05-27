Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 79.2% in May

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.52 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

