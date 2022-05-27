Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.