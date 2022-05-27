Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $517,226.70 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,230.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $32,674.56.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $163,040.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $179,053.16.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.