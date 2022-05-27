Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $119.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $86.99 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

