Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 500 ($6.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) target price (up from GBX 490 ($6.17)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.72) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.49).

LON:BP opened at GBX 435.25 ($5.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £84.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.95 ($5.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.18%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($388.52). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($467.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 255 shares of company stock valued at $99,206.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

