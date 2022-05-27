Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises approximately 2.1% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 408,117 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,284. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,153. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

