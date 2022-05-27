RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

