RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. 2,366,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.