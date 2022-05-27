RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,505,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

