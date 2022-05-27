RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,296,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,735,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

