RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.81. 365,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

