RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,529 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

